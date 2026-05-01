Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 32,668 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,784 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 32,668 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Corning were worth $13,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,283,317 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $8,693,247,000 after buying an additional 580,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corning by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,008,856 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,035,836,000 after purchasing an additional 439,883 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Corning by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,358,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,540 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,763,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $724,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,988 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $907,164,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Corning Stock Up 8.4%

GLW stock opened at $164.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $141.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $179.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.66 and a 200-day moving average of $112.83.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corning from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on Corning in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $150.31.

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Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total transaction of $812,744.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,965,342.09. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,191,860. The trade was a 55.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 212,053 shares of company stock worth $30,403,630 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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