Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,250 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 8,266 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $18,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Trading Up 15.1%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $179.58 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $135.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.33. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $205.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Argus cut their price target on Qualcomm from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research cut Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Qualcomm

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total value of $458,787.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $33,024.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 9,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,729 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat and margin strength — Qualcomm reported Q2 non‑GAAP EPS of $2.65 (above consensus) with broad profitability and strength in automotive and licensing, which gave the bull case a near‑term lift. Yahoo: Qualcomm (QCOM) Posts Stellar Q2

Q2 earnings beat and margin strength — Qualcomm reported Q2 non‑GAAP EPS of $2.65 (above consensus) with broad profitability and strength in automotive and licensing, which gave the bull case a near‑term lift. Positive Sentiment: AI/data‑center catalyst — CEO comments that Qualcomm will begin shipping a custom data‑center chip to “a large hyperscaler” this year drove optimism that the company can materially diversify revenue beyond handsets. Reuters: Qualcomm shares jump

AI/data‑center catalyst — CEO comments that Qualcomm will begin shipping a custom data‑center chip to “a large hyperscaler” this year drove optimism that the company can materially diversify revenue beyond handsets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms moved more bullish (e.g., Benchmark raised its target to $225 and Rosenblatt reaffirmed buy), adding dealer support to the rally. Benzinga: Analyst moves

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms moved more bullish (e.g., Benchmark raised its target to $225 and Rosenblatt reaffirmed buy), adding dealer support to the rally. Positive Sentiment: Independent upgrade — Summit Insights upgraded QCOM to “Buy,” contributing to buy‑side momentum. American Banking News: Summit Insights upgrade

Independent upgrade — Summit Insights upgraded QCOM to “Buy,” contributing to buy‑side momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals and momentum — Chart analysts note a technical breakout/shift in momentum after a period of underperformance, which can attract momentum traders but increases short‑term volatility. Barron's: Technicals

Technicals and momentum — Chart analysts note a technical breakout/shift in momentum after a period of underperformance, which can attract momentum traders but increases short‑term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Clustered price‑target moves — Several firms lifted targets into the $160+ area (some to $160, others higher), reflecting diverging analyst views on AI/data‑center upside versus handset/memory risks. 247wallst: Price target moves

Clustered price‑target moves — Several firms lifted targets into the $160+ area (some to $160, others higher), reflecting diverging analyst views on AI/data‑center upside versus handset/memory risks. Negative Sentiment: Weaker Q3 guidance and memory‑supply headwind — Qualcomm guided Q3 below Street revenue/earnings expectations (EPS guide $2.10–$2.30; revenue $9.2B–$10.0B), citing a memory shortage that could pressure handset demand in the near term. That was the main reason for initial post‑earnings weakness. Reuters: Forecast underwhelms

Weaker Q3 guidance and memory‑supply headwind — Qualcomm guided Q3 below Street revenue/earnings expectations (EPS guide $2.10–$2.30; revenue $9.2B–$10.0B), citing a memory shortage that could pressure handset demand in the near term. That was the main reason for initial post‑earnings weakness. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosure — A CAO sale of 192 shares was filed (executed under a Rule 10b5‑1 plan); while small and pre‑arranged, recurring insider sales elsewhere have been highlighted by data aggregators and may be watched by investors. InsiderTrades: Insider sale

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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