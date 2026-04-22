Optas LLC Buys New Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Optas LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,730 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNDK. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,057,000.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sandisk Stock Down 1.0%

SNDK stock opened at $903.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.36 billion, a PE ratio of -119.04 and a beta of 5.04. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $965.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $696.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.32.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.Sandisk's revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 38.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Sandisk from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sandisk from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James Financial raised Sandisk from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 price target on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sandisk from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $719.73.

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Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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