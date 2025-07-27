Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Boosted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,111 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $15,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $218.29.

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,669 shares of company stock worth $85,555,309. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $245.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.65. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $251.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $688.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

