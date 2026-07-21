Oracle Corporation $ORCL Holdings Boosted by Florida Financial Advisors LLC

Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,903 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,916,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $7,328,754,000 after purchasing an additional 665,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,874,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,286,953,000 after purchasing an additional 495,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $121.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $349.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.85 and a 200-day moving average of $168.74. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $120.03 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Negative Sentiment: CLSA initiated coverage on Oracle with a Hold rating and a $145 price target, warning that the company’s AI cloud expansion could require hundreds of billions of dollars in investment and may be difficult to fund without significant borrowing. Article title

CLSA initiated coverage on Oracle with a rating and a $145 price target, warning that the company’s AI cloud expansion could require hundreds of billions of dollars in investment and may be difficult to fund without significant borrowing. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports say Oracle is falling on concerns about rising debt, massive AI infrastructure capex, and potential credit risk linked to large AI customers such as OpenAI, reinforcing fears that the company’s growth strategy could pressure profitability and balance-sheet flexibility. Article title

Multiple reports say Oracle is falling on concerns about rising debt, massive AI infrastructure capex, and potential credit risk linked to large AI customers such as OpenAI, reinforcing fears that the company’s growth strategy could pressure profitability and balance-sheet flexibility. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also reacting to Oracle’s recent credit downgrade toward junk territory and the broader selloff in the stock, which has highlighted execution risk despite the company’s large backlog and AI demand narrative. Article title

Investors are also reacting to Oracle’s recent credit downgrade toward junk territory and the broader selloff in the stock, which has highlighted execution risk despite the company’s large backlog and AI demand narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle also announced a partnership with IMSA Labs and launched an Oracle Cloud Innovation Studio, showing continued efforts to expand its AI and cloud ecosystem, though this news is not strong enough to offset the current sentiment drag. Article title

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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