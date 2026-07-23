Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 19,126.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,571 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 376,602 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 2.1% of Bowie Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $55,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.03.

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Oracle Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $125.86 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $173.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $120.03 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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