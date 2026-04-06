Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Financial Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,672 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co grew its position in Oracle by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 7,652 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,954.8% during the fourth quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,739 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 34,951 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. BXM Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 980.0% during the fourth quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 83,217 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $16,220,000 after buying an additional 75,512 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $146.31 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.90. The company has a market capitalization of $420.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $262.91.

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Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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