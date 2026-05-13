Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,254 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 7,646 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's holdings in Oracle were worth $23,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Melius Research set a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 3.6%

ORCL opened at $186.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55. The firm's 50 day moving average is $160.41 and its 200-day moving average is $184.10. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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