Oracle Corporation $ORCL Stock Holdings Lifted by Virtus Investment Advisers LLC

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.7% of Virtus Investment Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 94,492 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $20,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,275,378,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,985,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431,519 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $94,343,000 after buying an additional 21,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,571,512 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $343,580,000 after buying an additional 47,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $205.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $264.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.02. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered Oracle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $324.89.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

