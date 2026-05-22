Orange Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Orange Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,448 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 7,769 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.5% of Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in American Express were worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in American Express by 10.0% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 308 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 808 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,620 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $359.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

Trending Headlines about American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express announced a strategic partnership with Fanatics that includes a co-branded Fanatics American Express card, exclusive fan experiences, and broader payment acceptance across select Fanatics channels, which could help drive new card acquisitions and spending volume. Article Title

American Express announced a strategic partnership with Fanatics that includes a co-branded Fanatics American Express card, exclusive fan experiences, and broader payment acceptance across select Fanatics channels, which could help drive new card acquisitions and spending volume. Positive Sentiment: AmEx expanded its sports-commerce strategy with Fanatics through a rewards integration and new card offering, reinforcing its premium brand and loyalty ecosystem. Article Title

AmEx expanded its sports-commerce strategy with Fanatics through a rewards integration and new card offering, reinforcing its premium brand and loyalty ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Multiple commentary pieces pointed to American Express as one of Warren Buffett’s favorite long-term holdings, which can support investor confidence in AXP’s durable business model and valuation. Article Title

Multiple commentary pieces pointed to American Express as one of Warren Buffett’s favorite long-term holdings, which can support investor confidence in AXP’s durable business model and valuation. Positive Sentiment: American Express and Main Street America awarded more than $10 million in grants to over 500 small businesses, underscoring the company’s ongoing support for Main Street merchants and small-business relationships. Article Title

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $309.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $281.46 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The company's fifty day moving average is $311.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.89.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express's payout ratio is 23.71%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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