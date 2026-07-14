Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $938,000 in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Life Time Group by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 201.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Life Time Group

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 4,991,749 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $157,040,423.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,242,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,985,369.18. This trade represents a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 747,178 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $23,506,219.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,431,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,485,646.38. This represents a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 27,943,861 shares of company stock worth $857,228,555 in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Life Time Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LTH

Life Time Group Price Performance

LTH stock opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Life Time Group had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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