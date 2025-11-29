O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 3,440.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.'s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,375. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $112.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $111.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $100.84 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The business's 50 day moving average is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.67.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.41 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider O'Reilly Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and O'Reilly Automotive wasn't on the list.

While O'Reilly Automotive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here