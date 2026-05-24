O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,459 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 47,286 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,548 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 6,809 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 370,954 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $33,884,000 after buying an additional 88,896 shares during the period. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $22,509,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 104,530 shares of company stock valued at $9,709,404 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $86.77 and a one year high of $108.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.25.

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O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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