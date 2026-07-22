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Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS Buys Shares of 125,482 International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
International Business Machines logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS opened a new position in IBM during the first quarter, buying 125,482 shares worth about $30.4 million. The stake now makes up roughly 4.7% of its portfolio and is its 9th-largest holding.
  • IBM continues to attract major institutional interest, with large investors like Norges Bank, Vanguard, and others holding significant positions. Overall, institutional investors own about 58.96% of IBM’s shares.
  • Analysts remain mostly constructive but cautious on IBM, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.68. Recent commentary highlights AI, cloud, and cybersecurity growth potential, while investors also watch for risks tied to the recent earnings scare and guidance concerns.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of International Business Machines.

Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 125,482 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $30,416,000. International Business Machines accounts for about 4.7% of Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,446,429,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,523,720,000 after buying an additional 4,976,756 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,617,117 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,663,847,000 after buying an additional 2,553,552 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,896,675 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $561,814,000 after buying an additional 1,484,026 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Susquehanna started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $267.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $278.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on IBM

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $210.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $263.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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