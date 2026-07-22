Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS Buys Shares of 6,115 AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company's stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company's stock worth $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,685,000 after purchasing an additional 612,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Evercore set a $235.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $234.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $267.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $256.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.23. The company has a market capitalization of $452.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.30. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.90 and a 1 year high of $261.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

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AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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