Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000. Micron Technology accounts for about 0.2% of Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,316,000. PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,306,000. Dara Capital US Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,926,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

Get Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Trading Up 12.2%

MU stock opened at $970.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $954.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $610.96. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 1.36%.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total transaction of $32,761,375.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,140,232.16. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here