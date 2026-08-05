Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,647 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $5,966,000. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. MilWealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Fifty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.56.

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Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $581,042,879.72. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,253,702. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: AWS growth is strengthening the AI investment case. Second-quarter revenue rose 19.6% to $200.6 billion, while AWS revenue increased 37% and operating income rose sharply. Investors are increasingly confident that Amazon’s infrastructure spending is translating into cloud demand, margins and future revenue visibility. Amazon AWS growth article

Second-quarter revenue rose 19.6% to $200.6 billion, while AWS revenue increased 37% and operating income rose sharply. Investors are increasingly confident that Amazon’s infrastructure spending is translating into cloud demand, margins and future revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive. Multiple firms have raised price targets, with reported targets generally above the current share price. A large AWS backlog and accelerating AI-related demand are supporting the bullish outlook. Amazon analyst targets and AWS backlog

Multiple firms have raised price targets, with reported targets generally above the current share price. A large AWS backlog and accelerating AI-related demand are supporting the bullish outlook. Positive Sentiment: AI monetization is broadening. Amazon’s investment in Anthropic and its OpenAI partnership could increase demand for AWS chips and infrastructure. Personalized recommendations and AI features in Prime Video may also improve engagement and create additional monetization opportunities. Amazon Prime Video AI article

Amazon’s investment in Anthropic and its OpenAI partnership could increase demand for AWS chips and infrastructure. Personalized recommendations and AI features in Prime Video may also improve engagement and create additional monetization opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Recent momentum may be vulnerable to profit-taking. Short covering and strong post-earnings buying helped drive the recent rally, but some analysts have downgraded Amazon to more moderate recommendations as valuation and expectations rise. Amazon rating downgrade

Short covering and strong post-earnings buying helped drive the recent rally, but some analysts have downgraded Amazon to more moderate recommendations as valuation and expectations rise. Negative Sentiment: Bezos’ planned sale is the main near-term overhang. The proposed disposal, valued at roughly $4 billion to $4.7 billion, increases potential supply and has been interpreted as a sentiment “buzzkill” immediately after the stock’s record high. Jeff Bezos Amazon share sale

The proposed disposal, valued at roughly $4 billion to $4.7 billion, increases potential supply and has been interpreted as a sentiment “buzzkill” immediately after the stock’s record high. Negative Sentiment: Risks from spending and regulation remain. Amazon faces very large AI capital commitments, negative free cash flow and future data-center lease obligations. New Jersey also sued over alleged delivery-network wage suppression, while a court allowed Perplexity’s AI shopping tools to continue operating on Amazon’s platform, potentially increasing competitive and security concerns. Big Tech AI data-center lease obligations

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $277.42 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $246.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $287.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $3.93. The company had revenue of $200.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.03 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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