OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Stock Holdings Decreased by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lessened its position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 938,931 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 86,387 shares during the quarter. OUTFRONT Media makes up about 1.2% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned 0.58% of OUTFRONT Media worth $17,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 672.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,198 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of OUT opened at $15.70 on Friday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. OUTFRONT Media's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded OUTFRONT Media from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.08.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

