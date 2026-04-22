OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 574.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,384 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 61,647 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Netflix were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,463,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290,988 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879,276 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 886.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 430.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $631,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468,262 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Guggenheim set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.85.

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Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $259,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,933.60. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

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Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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