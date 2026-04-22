OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 10,061 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,658 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,061 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 496.6% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 3.6%

Zoetis stock opened at $118.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.29 and a twelve month high of $172.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.Zoetis's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $152.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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