Oxbow Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,605 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 24,246 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.2% of Oxbow Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $26,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 18,953 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $7,198,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,920 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $27,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $327.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.89 and a 200 day moving average of $276.27. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.50 and a fifty-two week high of $328.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 8th. KGI Securities downgraded Apple from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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