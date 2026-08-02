PACCAR Inc. $PCAR Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR - Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,259 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,882 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR opened at $132.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day moving average of $120.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $139.24.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.00%.PACCAR's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. PACCAR's payout ratio is 29.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered PACCAR from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PACCAR from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR

PACCAR News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PACCAR this week:

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company's products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR's core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

Further Reading

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