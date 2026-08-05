Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 133,034 Shares of Robert Half Inc. $RHI

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI - Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,715 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 133,034 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Robert Half worth $11,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company's stock.

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Robert Half Price Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 2.17%.Robert Half's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Robert Half's dividend payout ratio is 205.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 target price on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Robert Half from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Robert Half from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RHI

About Robert Half

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest‐standing and best‐known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

Further Reading

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