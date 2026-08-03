Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 715,046 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 5,108.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,043 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 715,046 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of IQVIA worth $124,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,650,532 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,429,426,000 after buying an additional 159,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,971 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $982,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,453 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,087,380 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $923,276,000 after acquiring an additional 530,672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,799,600 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $856,468,000 after acquiring an additional 528,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,773,984 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $526,891,000 after purchasing an additional 367,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IQVIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair upgraded IQVIA to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IQVIA

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.16, for a total value of $1,245,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,110.84. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $136,827.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $732,932.69. This trade represents a 15.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $235.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.50 and a 52-week high of $251.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.82.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.12. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.800-13.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting IQVIA

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IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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