Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 85,433 Shares of onsemi $ON

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,544,424 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 85,433 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of onsemi worth $95,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of onsemi by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,700,884 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $848,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,894 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 814.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 240,614 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 214,292 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 788,484 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $48,823,000 after buying an additional 92,309 shares during the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,198,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 97.2% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,402 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $56.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of onsemi in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of onsemi in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on onsemi

onsemi Price Performance

ON opened at $81.61 on Monday. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.56 and a 1-year high of $134.92. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $105.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

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About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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