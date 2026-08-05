Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $16.28 Million in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. $PARR

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 259,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,277,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.52% of Par Pacific at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LMG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 65,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 33,537 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 506,872 shares of the company's stock worth $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 93,249 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,431 shares of the company's stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 39,329 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,985,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Par Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.78. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $87.03. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.69.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.88. Par Pacific had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Par Pacific's quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PARR. Guggenheim raised shares of Par Pacific to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Par Pacific from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Par Pacific

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc NYSE: PARR is a diversified downstream energy company engaged in the refining, marketing and logistics of petroleum products. Through its subsidiaries, Par Pacific operates the Par Hawaii Refinery on the island of Oʻahu, which processes crude oil into transportation fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as asphalt, petroleum coke and sulfur. In the Rocky Mountain region, the company owns and operates the Salt Lake City Refinery in Utah and associated logistics infrastructure, including pipelines and storage terminals, to support both crude supply and product distribution.

In marketing its refined products, Par Pacific maintains a network of branded and unbranded wholesale accounts across Hawaii and the U.S.

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