Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 115,726 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,777 shares of the company's stock after selling 115,726 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $19,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,865,807,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 867.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,432,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,008,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939,959 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1,206.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,641,007 shares of the company's stock worth $743,913,000 after buying an additional 9,826,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,182,323 shares of the company's stock worth $2,809,146,000 after buying an additional 9,078,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,573,527 shares of the company's stock worth $879,015,000 after buying an additional 6,246,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Get CocaCola alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other CocaCola news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,842,608.29. This represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 152,483 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $13,313,290.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 279,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,439,553.27. This represents a 35.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,655,202 shares of company stock valued at $139,400,742. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CocaCola from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist Financial set a $88.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $90.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.88. The stock has a market cap of $373.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 63.66%.

CocaCola News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here