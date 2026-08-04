Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 74,602 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 74,602 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $31,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $983,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $7,639,000. Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $652,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 27,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $9,173,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain bullish after Micron’s recent earnings beat, citing sharply higher revenue and earnings, strong AI-driven demand for high-bandwidth memory, and long-term customer contracts reportedly worth more than $100 billion. Some estimates suggest Micron could use its projected free cash flow for substantial share repurchases, potentially retiring 8% to 19% of its outstanding shares over two years. Micron: The Math Makes No Sense (Rating Upgrade)

Analysts remain bullish after Micron’s recent earnings beat, citing sharply higher revenue and earnings, strong AI-driven demand for high-bandwidth memory, and long-term customer contracts reportedly worth more than $100 billion. Some estimates suggest Micron could use its projected free cash flow for substantial share repurchases, potentially retiring 8% to 19% of its outstanding shares over two years. Positive Sentiment: Several market commentators describe MU as attractively valued following its selloff, while Citi analyst Atif Malik reportedly expects the stock to reach a new record high within 12 months. Jim Cramer also identified Micron as his top memory-stock pick, supporting investor sentiment. Wall Street sets Micron stock price for the next 12 months

Several market commentators describe MU as attractively valued following its selloff, while Citi analyst Atif Malik reportedly expects the stock to reach a new record high within 12 months. Jim Cramer also identified Micron as his top memory-stock pick, supporting investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: The broader semiconductor and AI trade is undergoing a pullback after a powerful rally. Analysts generally view Micron’s long-term AI demand outlook as intact, but investors are taking profits and reassessing whether elevated memory prices and AI infrastructure spending can continue. Micron Technology Stock Is Falling Monday: What's Going On?

The broader semiconductor and AI trade is undergoing a pullback after a powerful rally. Analysts generally view Micron’s long-term AI demand outlook as intact, but investors are taking profits and reassessing whether elevated memory prices and AI infrastructure spending can continue. Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns intensified after reports that CXMT is considering a second Beijing DRAM plant. A capacity expansion could eventually increase global supply, pressure memory prices, and threaten Micron’s share in standard DRAM products, although the competitive impact may remain several years away. Micron Stock Falls as Chinese Memory Threat Intensifies

Investor concerns intensified after reports that CXMT is considering a second Beijing DRAM plant. A capacity expansion could eventually increase global supply, pressure memory prices, and threaten Micron’s share in standard DRAM products, although the competitive impact may remain several years away. Negative Sentiment: Technical weakness and a decline of roughly one-third from Micron’s 52-week high have added to selling pressure. Investors also remain concerned that historically cyclical memory markets could reverse if high prices curb AI customers’ usage or if the broader AI spending boom slows. What's Wrong With Micron Technology Stock?

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.8%

MU opened at $829.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $937.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $978.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $645.50. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.46 and a twelve month high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 31,285 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.83, for a total value of $28,995,876.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 313,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $290,299,838.94. The trade was a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,179 shares of company stock worth $169,385,921. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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