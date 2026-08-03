Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,793 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,530,720 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of Roper Technologies worth $161,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 195.8% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John K. Stipancich sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,507,067.70. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.00, for a total transaction of $2,322,674.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,703. The trade was a 46.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $391.97 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.96 and a 1 year high of $556.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. Roper Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $407.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $468.00.

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Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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