Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,478,441 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 434,079 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 12.16% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $43,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $1.54 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 52.07% and a negative net margin of 430.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PACB. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1.80 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $2.06.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

