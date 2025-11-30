Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $8.21 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,082 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.4% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the sale, the director owned 80,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,009,900.90. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. CICC Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $295.78.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $233.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm's fifty day moving average is $227.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

