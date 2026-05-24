Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR is Connors Investor Services Inc.'s Largest Position

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,802 shares of the company's stock after selling 89,700 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 10.2% of Connors Investor Services Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $118,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,976,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,529 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,846,957,000 after acquiring an additional 769,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,201 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,047,921.68. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 923,756 shares of company stock valued at $125,660,329 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $136.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.93 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces continue to highlight Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth, elevated margins, and a “Rule of 40” profile that bulls say supports further upside. Article Title

Several recent pieces continue to highlight Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth, elevated margins, and a “Rule of 40” profile that bulls say supports further upside. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating and a $225 price target, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating and a $225 price target, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary argues the recent pullback could be a buying opportunity, with analysts pointing to Palantir’s strong execution and long-term AI positioning. Article Title

Some commentary argues the recent pullback could be a buying opportunity, with analysts pointing to Palantir’s strong execution and long-term AI positioning. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is trending heavily in retail and media circles, which can keep attention high but does not by itself change the business outlook. Article Title

The stock is trending heavily in retail and media circles, which can keep attention high but does not by itself change the business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir continues to attract comparisons with other AI names like Nvidia and Innodata, underscoring its status as a high-profile AI stock rather than delivering a fresh company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Palantir continues to attract comparisons with other AI names like Nvidia and Innodata, underscoring its status as a high-profile AI stock rather than delivering a fresh company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald kept a neutral stance and said Palantir’s AI opportunity is real, but the valuation still looks too rich, reinforcing a key bear case. Article Title

Cantor Fitzgerald kept a neutral stance and said Palantir’s AI opportunity is real, but the valuation still looks too rich, reinforcing a key bear case. Negative Sentiment: News that Palantir is challenging the Defense Intelligence Agency over an analytics contract, along with a separate blocked U.K. police deal, adds uncertainty around government revenue opportunities. Article Title

News that Palantir is challenging the Defense Intelligence Agency over an analytics contract, along with a separate blocked U.K. police deal, adds uncertainty around government revenue opportunities. Negative Sentiment: Recent articles also note the stock remains well below its highs and that even bullish investors acknowledge it may need much more growth to justify today’s price. Article Title

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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