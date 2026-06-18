Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,904 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $103,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,149,641,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 917.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 6,585,630 shares of the company's stock worth $1,170,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock worth $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,459,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $792,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,452 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $190,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,757,108.80. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $130.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.61 and a 200 day moving average of $153.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

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