Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,839,779 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,201,852 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.79% of Palantir Technologies worth $2,755,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $189.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir continues to attract bullish attention because first-quarter revenue rose 85% year over year to $1.63 billion, while management raised full-year revenue guidance to approximately $7.65 billion-$7.66 billion. Some coverage argues that accelerating U.S. commercial demand, larger artificial-intelligence contracts and government spending could support another guidance increase. Smart Money Shifts: Palantir Gains Hedge Fund Backing

Palantir continues to attract bullish attention because first-quarter revenue rose 85% year over year to $1.63 billion, while management raised full-year revenue guidance to approximately $7.65 billion-$7.66 billion. Some coverage argues that accelerating U.S. commercial demand, larger artificial-intelligence contracts and government spending could support another guidance increase. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains a potential catalyst: Oppenheimer reiterated an Outperform rating with a $200 price target, and Palantir has received an overall “Moderate Buy” consensus. Bullish technical commentary also points to a possible rebound if earnings trigger an upside breakout. Why Did Palantir Stock Sink?

Analyst support remains a potential catalyst: Oppenheimer reiterated an Outperform rating with a $200 price target, and Palantir has received an overall “Moderate Buy” consensus. Bullish technical commentary also points to a possible rebound if earnings trigger an upside breakout. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are focused on the August 3 earnings release, which is expected to be a major near-term catalyst. Options markets anticipate a substantial move, reflecting uncertainty over whether Palantir can meet high growth expectations and sustain its premium valuation. Options Traders Expect a Large Swing in PLTR

Investors are focused on the August 3 earnings release, which is expected to be a major near-term catalyst. Options markets anticipate a substantial move, reflecting uncertainty over whether Palantir can meet high growth expectations and sustain its premium valuation. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and momentum concerns are weighing on the stock. Palantir trades at roughly 138 times earnings, remains below key moving averages, and technical indicators show weak or bearish momentum. Insider selling, options hedging and concerns about softer commercial sales are adding to investor caution. The Playbook for Palantir Ahead of Earnings

Valuation and momentum concerns are weighing on the stock. Palantir trades at roughly 138 times earnings, remains below key moving averages, and technical indicators show weak or bearish momentum. Insider selling, options hedging and concerns about softer commercial sales are adding to investor caution. Negative Sentiment: France’s reported move to replace Palantir with domestic provider ChapsVision in national-security and intelligence contracts raises concerns about European government growth and broader digital-sovereignty risks for U.S. technology vendors. Palantir Faces a French Exit

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $123.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $294.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. The stock's 50-day moving average is $130.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.20. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.37 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

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