Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,712 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $70,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,341 shares of the company's stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $112.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $270.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.37 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $135.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.22.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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