Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,836,610 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,552 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Palantir Technologies worth $326,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.82. 9,339,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,055,703. The firm has a market cap of $334.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $145.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.32 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm's revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Phillip Securities cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $860,507,475.24. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253 in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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