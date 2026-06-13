Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,226,385 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,273,301 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 0.5% of UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.60% of Palantir Technologies worth $2,528,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Freedom Capital raised Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Phillip Securities lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at $51,047,921.68. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 199,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $127.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.83 billion, a PE ratio of 143.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.68 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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