Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Virtus Investment Advisers LLC

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,287 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,423 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 0.6% of Virtus Investment Advisers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $165.77 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The business's 50 day moving average is $179.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.25. The company has a market cap of $395.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $5,852,753.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 251,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,818,765.24. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 19,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,969,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $100,435,312.50. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,146,892 shares of company stock worth $186,381,382 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

