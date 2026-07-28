Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Stock Holdings Boosted by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 141.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,527 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $222,143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,322,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Mizuho cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer maintained its bullish outlook , reiterating an Outperform rating and a $200 price target. The firm expects Palantir to deliver a solid second-quarter earnings beat and potentially raise its outlook, with revenue growth of roughly 85% supporting the case. Oppenheimer Lays Out Expectations for Palantir Stock Ahead of August 3 Earnings

, reiterating an Outperform rating and a $200 price target. The firm expects Palantir to deliver a solid second-quarter earnings beat and potentially raise its outlook, with revenue growth of roughly 85% supporting the case. Positive Sentiment: Strong operating momentum is attracting buyers ahead of the August 3 earnings release. Recent results showed revenue growth above 80%, while analysts and bullish commentators believe commercial adoption of Palantir’s AI platform could support another meaningful beat. Several published price targets remain well above the current trading level, including Oppenheimer’s $200 target. Palantir Stock Surges as Oppenheimer Predicts Strong Q2 Earnings Beat

Recent results showed revenue growth above 80%, while analysts and bullish commentators believe commercial adoption of Palantir’s AI platform could support another meaningful beat. Several published price targets remain well above the current trading level, including Oppenheimer’s $200 target. Positive Sentiment: Palantir’s AI infrastructure and software positioning remains a long-term catalyst. Commentary contrasting Palantir with hardware-focused technology companies suggests that continued spending on AI infrastructure could increase demand for the software and operating systems that run on top of it. IBM Fell 25% as Hardware Spending Dominated AI Budgets

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $131.53 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.37 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $315.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.99.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785 over the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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