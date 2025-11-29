Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,521 shares of the network technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,914 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $36,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,016,374 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $13,100,311,000 after buying an additional 1,240,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,174,029 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $3,093,262,000 after purchasing an additional 169,055 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,234,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,735 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 16.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,902,048 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,177,765,000 after purchasing an additional 950,765 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $810,047,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,629,805.65. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total transaction of $153,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,449,674.85. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,215,130 shares of company stock worth $249,031,488 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. New Street Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $225.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $190.32 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $223.61. The stock has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a PE ratio of 120.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.00 and a 200 day moving average of $197.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

