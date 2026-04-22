Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $18.85 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,659 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 28,290 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.7% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,207,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $562,815,090. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,186 shares of company stock valued at $27,826,739. Insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $249.91 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.35 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $288.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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