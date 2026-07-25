Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. $PTC

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY's holdings in PTC were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company's stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in PTC by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 393 shares of the technology company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

PTC Trading Up 4.8%

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $118.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.35. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.50 and a 12 month high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. Analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $184,462.30. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 price target on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PTC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $155.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $169.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PTC

PTC Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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