Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Acquired by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,253 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment owned 0.12% of Parker-Hannifin worth $105,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,742 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $87,129,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,323 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $861.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company's fifty day moving average is $781.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $734.96. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $869.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.20 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio is 25.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $831.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $860.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total transaction of $3,032,082.06. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,230,616.40. The trade was a 57.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

