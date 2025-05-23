Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,390 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000.

Get Target alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Target by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the retailer's stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 57,085 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the retailer's stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $95.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average of $120.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. They issued an "equal weight" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group set a $110.00 target price on Target and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on Target in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Target, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Target wasn't on the list.

While Target currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here