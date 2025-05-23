Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 15,150 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,150 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,730,000.

Get SAP alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in SAP by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $300.09 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $275.05 and its 200-day moving average is $264.74. The company has a market capitalization of $368.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $306.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This is a positive change from SAP's previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. SAP's payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAP

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SAP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SAP wasn't on the list.

While SAP currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here