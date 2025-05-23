Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,767 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.0%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $240.82 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.21 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The firm's 50-day moving average is $252.68 and its 200-day moving average is $243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $273.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. T-Mobile US's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. HSBC cut T-Mobile US from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "equal weight" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded T-Mobile US from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here