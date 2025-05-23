Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,945 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 262.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Argus set a $130.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.87.

NYSE BSX opened at $104.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $107.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a PE ratio of 83.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Boston Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,955,420.70. The trade was a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $16,852,118.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $157,379,150.88. The trade was a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,830 shares of company stock valued at $20,043,415 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

