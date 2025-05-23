Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Unilever from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unilever from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.50.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $63.31 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $155.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.92.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Unilever's previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever's dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

