Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $2.02 Million in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,268 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

Get CMS Energy alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.87. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy's payout ratio is 64.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered CMS Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on CMS Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $147,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,306,349.87. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CMS Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CMS Energy wasn't on the list.

While CMS Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here