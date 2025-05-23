Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $2.55 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,841 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,207 shares of company stock worth $12,664,529. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an "in-line" rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mastercard from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $606.25.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $569.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $539.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.40. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $588.45. The firm has a market cap of $519.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

